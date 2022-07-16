EN
    COVID-19 recoveries up by 532 in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 532 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 374. Nur-Sultan city has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 75. Coming in third is Almaty region - 32.

    22 more people have made full recoveries from COVID-19 in Karaganda region, and 20 in Zhambyl region.

    Pavlodar region has recorded four new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, East Kazahstan region - three, and Kyzylorda region - two.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,295,025.




