COVID-19 recoveries up by 547 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 547 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 139. West Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 128. Coming in third is North Kazakhstan region - 86.

46 daily recovered cases have been registered in Akmola region, 40 in Pavlodar region, 31 in Kostanay region, 15 in Almaty region, 13 in Mangistau region, 12 in Karaganda region, and 11 in Zhambyl region.

Kyzylorda region has recorded nine more COVID-19 recovered cases, Atyrau region – seven, East Kazakhstan region – five, and Turkestan region – five.

Since the start of the pandemic 964,713 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.