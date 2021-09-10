COVID-19 recoveries up by 6,169 in Kazakhstan, total at 747,978

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,169 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,327. Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region have logged the highest triple-digit numbers of daily recoveries – 755 and 748, respectively.

Over the past day, Aktobe, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions have reported 615, 591, and 449 COVID-19 recovered cases, accordingly.

Pavlodar region has seen 378 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Akmola region – 261, Mangistau region – 246, Kostanay region – 160, Kyzylorda region – 153, Turkestan region – 149, East Kazakhstan region – 130, and West Kazakhstan region – 125.

67 more have defeated the virus in Zhambyl region and 15 in North Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 747,978.