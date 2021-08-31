COVID-19 recoveries up by 6,533 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,533 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the most four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,445 and 1,311, respectively. Almaty city has logged the highest triple-digit number of daily recoveries – 702.

643 more have recovered from COVID-19 in Atyrau region over the past day.

Zhambyl region has seen 422 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 346, Kostanay region – 305, Akmola region – 285, Mangistau region – 195, Pavlodar region – 153, Kyzylorda region – 150, North Kazakhstan region – 142, 116 in Shymkent city, East Kazakhstan region – 112, and Turkestan region – 106.

73 more have defeated the virus in Aktobe region and 27 in West Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 673,629.