COVID-19 recoveries up by 6,951 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,951 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region and Almaty city have added the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,298 and 1,152, respectively. Shymkent city has reported the third highest triple-digit number of daily coronavirus recoveries – 627.

Over the past day, 539 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region, 482 in Atyrau region, 476 in Pavlodar region, 469 in Nur-Sultan city, 295 in Almaty region, 283 in Kostanay region, 263 in Akmola region, 210 in Kyzylorda region, 179 in Mangistau region, 157 in Zhambyl region, 143 in North Kazakhstan region, 141 in West Kazakhstan region, 131 in Turkestan region, and 106 in East Kazakshtan region.

In total, 604,801 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.