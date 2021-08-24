COVID-19 recoveries up by 7,184 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,184 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and Karaganda region have seen the most four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,390 and 1,126, respectively. Nur-Sultan city has logged the highest triple-digit number of daily recoveries – 891.

Shymkent city and Atyrau region have recorded 628 and 544 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

Mangistau region has seen 419 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Aktobe region – 336, Almaty region – 308, Akmola region – 263, Mangistau region – 223, Turkestan region – 223, Zhambyl region – 220, Kyzylorda region – 203, Kostanay region – 149, North Kazakhstan region – 137, East Kazakhstan region – 70, and West Kazakhstan region – 54.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 623,000.