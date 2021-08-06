COVID-19 recoveries up by 7,696 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,696 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,108. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third with 1,887 and 911 daily recoveries, respectively.

582 more have defeated the virus in Shymkent city.

Atyrau region has reported 258 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 255, Zhambyl region – 224, Kyzylorda region – 217, Kostanay region – 202, Akmola region – 189, Aktobe region – 166, North Kazakhstan region – 145, Pavlodar region – 144, Turkestan region – 137, Mangistau region – 128, East Kazakhstan region – 109, and West Kazakhstan region – 34.

In total, 507,661 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.