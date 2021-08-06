EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:46, 06 August 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by 7,696 in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,696 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,108. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third with 1,887 and 911 daily recoveries, respectively.

    582 more have defeated the virus in Shymkent city.

    Atyrau region has reported 258 daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 255, Zhambyl region – 224, Kyzylorda region – 217, Kostanay region – 202, Akmola region – 189, Aktobe region – 166, North Kazakhstan region – 145, Pavlodar region – 144, Turkestan region – 137, Mangistau region – 128, East Kazakhstan region – 109, and West Kazakhstan region – 34.

    In total, 507,661 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!