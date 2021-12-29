COVID-19 recoveries up by 718 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 718 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 112. Karaganda region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 109. Coming in third is Pavlodar region - 99.

94 daily recovered cases have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, 58 in Akmola region, Kostanay region – 58, Almaty city – 45, East Kazakhstan region – 40, Shymkent city – 25, Zhambyl region – 19, West Kazakhstan region – 16, Atyrau region – 15, and Aktobe region – 13.

Almaty region has recorded five more COVID-19 recovered cases, Turkestan region – five, Mangistau region – four, and Kyzylorda region- one.

Since the start of the pandemic 958,995 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.