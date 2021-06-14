COVID-19 recoveries up by 811 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 811 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 227. Almaty city and Karaganda regions are second and third with 183and 108 daily recoveries, respectively.

63 and 50 have defeated the virus in East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Mangistau region has seen 38 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 37, North Kazakhstan region – 26, West Kazakhstan region – 19, Turkestan region – 17, Pavlodar region – 12, Atyrau region – 11, Kyzylorda region – 11, and Akmola region – nine.

In total, 377,642 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.