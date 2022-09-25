EN
    11:12, 25 September 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 recoveries up by over 1,200 in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 1,227 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the sanitary epidemiological control committee.

    The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Akmola region – 800. West Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 275. Coming in third is Atyrau region - 122.

    Karaganda region has recorded seven new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Astana city – four, Ulytau region – four, Mangistau region – four, North Kazakhstan region – four, East Kazakhstan region – three, Pavlodar region – two, and Turkestan region – two.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,375,256.


