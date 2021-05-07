COVID-19 recoveries up in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 3,642 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of COVID-19 patients who beat the virus were reported in Almaty city – 1,485. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 466. Coming in third is Almaty region with 344 COVID-19 recoveries.

217 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Akmola region, 214 – in Karaganda region, 168 – in Aktobe region, 123 – in Atyrau region, 90 – in Pavlodar region, 83 – in East Kazakhstan region, 73 – in Kyzylorda region, 72 – in West Kazakhstan region, 72 – in Mangistau region, 61 – in Shymkent city, 60 – Zhambyl region, 48 – in Turkestan region, 46 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 20 – in Kostanay region.

Since the start of the pandemic 291,829 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.