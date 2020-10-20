09:37, 20 October 2020 | GMT +6
COVID-19 recoveries up to 105,145 in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 115 more have defeated the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
The country’s total number of recovered cases of COVID-19 stands at 105,145.
Atyrau, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions lead in the number of new COVID-19 recoveries registering 32, 21, and 19 cases, respectively.
Nur-Sultan and Akmola region reported 9 COVID-19 recoveries each, followed by Almaty city with 8 cases.
Among other regions reporting the new COVID-19 recovered cases are Kostanay region (5), Karaganda region (5), Almaty region (4), North Kazakhstan region (2), and Aktobe region (1).