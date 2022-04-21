COVID-19 revaccination campaign kicks off in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The COVID-19 revaccination of women and teens with the Pfizer vaccine kicked off in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 8,824 people were administered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Atyrau region. Out of which 389 are pregnant women, 3,291 nursing moms, and 4,236 teens aged between 12 and 18 years old, the regional healthcare department reports.

As earlier reported, pregnant women are vaccinated against COVID-19 upon their consent, while teens are vaccinated upon the consent of their legal representatives.

192 locals were revaccinated or received the 2nd shot of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus so far.

As earlier reported, above 62,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the region.