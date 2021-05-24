EN
    09:55, 24 May 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 risk downgraded for Almaty, Mangistau rgns in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Almaty and Mangistau regions are now in the «green zone» on the map on the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone».

    Shymkent city, Aktobe, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, and Turkestan regions are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


