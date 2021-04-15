EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:16, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’, East Kazakhstan rgn to ‘yellow zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has moved to the «red zone» and East Kazakhstan region to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

    East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Turkestan and Kostanay regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!