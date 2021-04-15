COVID-19: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’, East Kazakhstan rgn to ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has moved to the «red zone» and East Kazakhstan region to the «yellow zone» on the map of the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions are put in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Mangistau regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan and Kostanay regions are placed in the «green zone» for COVID-19.