COVID-19: Shymkent moves to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 11 regions of Kazakhstan are in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, April 28, 2021, Kazinform reports.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red zone’.

Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.