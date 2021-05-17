COVID-19: Shymkent returns to ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shymkent city has returned to the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of May 17, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions remain in the ‘red’ zone.

Aktobe, Almaty, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The rest of the regions – East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Turkestan, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 2,089 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 360,193 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 317,741 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.