COVID-19 situation deteriorated, Kazakh Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The health situation in Kazakhstan has deteriorated,» Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

«For the past two weeks coronavirus cases grew by 41%. The health situation has worsened countrywide. 4,810 new coronavirus positive cases and 79 negative cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours. The reproductive number since January 1 doubled,» the Minister told the Government meeting.

She added that the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Atyrau region moved to the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’. Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Mangistau regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

Akmola, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.

The Minister resumed that 12 regions of Kazakhstan reported a surge in COVID-19 cases. The incidence rate grew by 2.8 times. For the past week the number of new infections increased in the Kazakh capital by 9.9 times, 3.7 times in Shymkent, doubled in Almaty.