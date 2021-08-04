COVID-19 situation deteriorating in Almaty region

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM – The coronavirus situation is deteriorating in Almaty region, Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department of the region Askhat Charapiyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the region’s Deputy Head of the Sanitary Epidemiological Control Department, the region’s Tekeli, Taldykorgan cities, Alakol, Talgarm Balkhash, Yenbekshikazakhskiy, Pabfilov, Sarkansk districts are put in the «red zone» for the COVID-19 spread. Ili, Karatalsk, Zhambyl, Karassiy, Kerbulaksk, Koksu, Uighur, and Aksu districts are in the «yellow zone», and the rest districts are in the «green zone».

The region has so far reported a total of 33,339 COVID-19 cases, including 22.061 symptomatic. 315 COVID-19 cases, including 270 symptomatic and 45 asymptomatic, have been reported in the past 24 hours, with the growth rate of 1.0%. Of the daily cases, 41 have been reported in children under 14.

As of today, 561,506 residents of Almaty region have received the first COVID-19 vaccine jab and 406,345 – both jabs.