    18:19, 08 September 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 situation in Akmola region stabilizing

    AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 situation in Akmola region is gradually stabilizing. As of now there are 814 patients in the COVID-19 hospitals that is 20% less against the previous week, the internal policy department reports.

    The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 14%.

    Mass vaccination campaign is underway in the region. As of today, 64.4% of population got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 53.8% the 2nd.

    There are 133 vaccination rooms, 135 mobile groups, 11 mobile medical complexes.

    There are Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax, CoronaVac, Vero Cell vaccines available in the region.


    Akmola region Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus
