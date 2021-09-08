COVID-19 situation in Akmola region stabilizing

AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM COVID-19 situation in Akmola region is gradually stabilizing. As of now there are 814 patients in the COVID-19 hospitals that is 20% less against the previous week, the internal policy department reports.

The number of patients in the ICU decreased by 14%.

Mass vaccination campaign is underway in the region. As of today, 64.4% of population got the 1st dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, 53.8% the 2nd.

There are 133 vaccination rooms, 135 mobile groups, 11 mobile medical complexes.

There are Sputnik V, QazVac, HayatVax, CoronaVac, Vero Cell vaccines available in the region.