COVID-19 situation in Almaty city remains ‘tense’ – chief sanitary officer

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of the Sanitary ad Epidemiological Control Committee of Almaty city and chief state sanitary officer of the city Zhandarbek Bekshin says the situation in the city remains tense, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the situation in Almaty city has deteriorated dramatically in the past 4 days. 125-132 fresh COVID-19 cases are registered in the city on a daily basis on average. As a result, Almaty has moved to the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.

As of January 27, Almaty city has reported 21,547 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic. 1,662 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia have been confirmed in the city as well.

In 26 days of January, the city has registered 3,026 cases of the coronavirus infection and 237 cases of the COVID-like pneumonia.

Head of the Almaty city Public Health Department Nariman Tabynbayev added that from 50 up to 90 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 per day on average.

In his words, of 21,547 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 19,487 people have made full recoveries (91% of total registered cases).