EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:58, 26 September 2023 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan stable, says Health Minister

    Coronavirus situation
    Photo: Kazinform

     Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan claiming no curbs are to be imposed, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    Minister Giniyat told a press briefing at the Government on Tuesday, the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is stable.

    According to the minister, over 20 countries reported rise in number of COVID-19 cases. However, in Kazakhstan the number of fresh cases is 30 times lower compared to previous year.

    Minister Giniyat admitted there are patients with COVID symptoms who are treated at in-patient facilities. Those facilities, in her words, are 2% full.

    There are over 200,000 doses of Sinofarm and Pfizer vaccines available in the country, she added.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Author
    Татьяна Кудренок
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!