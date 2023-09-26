COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan stable, says Health Minister

Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat commented on the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan claiming no curbs are to be imposed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister Giniyat told a press briefing at the Government on Tuesday, the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is stable.

According to the minister, over 20 countries reported rise in number of COVID-19 cases. However, in Kazakhstan the number of fresh cases is 30 times lower compared to previous year.

Minister Giniyat admitted there are patients with COVID symptoms who are treated at in-patient facilities. Those facilities, in her words, are 2% full.

There are over 200,000 doses of Sinofarm and Pfizer vaccines available in the country, she added.