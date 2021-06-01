COVID-19 situation is getting better – Kazakh PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan is getting better, Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin told today’s government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing a 20% drop in COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Kazakh PM said that the COVID-19 situation is getting better in the country. The R number stands at 0.86 in the country. He went on to say that the positive trend in the reduction of hospital and ICU bed occupancy is seen.

The Head of the Kazakh Government added that three areas of the country, including Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, and Karaganda regions, are in the coronavirus «red zone». He forecasts a reduction of the COVID-19 «red zone» due to the measures taken, noting that the country’s eight areas are already in the COVID-19 «green zone» and six areas are in the «yellow zone». According to him, such positive trends are due to increased COVID-19 vaccination rates.

The Kazakh PM went on to say that above 2.1 million people have so far been vaccinated with the first component and over 1 million with both components of the vaccine in the country.