15:50, 19 July 2021 | GMT +6
COVID-19 situation is not getting better – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service’s official Twitter account.
Addressing the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.
«Over 5 thousand patients are reported each day. Last week, the issue was tabled at the expanded session of the Government, which said that the situation was under control. However, the COVID-19 situation is getting worse, especially in the capital,» said the President.