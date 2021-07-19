EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:50, 19 July 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 situation is not getting better – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service’s official Twitter account.

    Addressing the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

    «Over 5 thousand patients are reported each day. Last week, the issue was tabled at the expanded session of the Government, which said that the situation was under control. However, the COVID-19 situation is getting worse, especially in the capital,» said the President.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!