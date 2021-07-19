COVID-19 situation is not getting better – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the country with the participation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking place, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service’s official Twitter account.

Addressing the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that there has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

«Over 5 thousand patients are reported each day. Last week, the issue was tabled at the expanded session of the Government, which said that the situation was under control. However, the COVID-19 situation is getting worse, especially in the capital,» said the President.