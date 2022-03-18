COVID-19 situation is seen as stable - Almaty city's medical officer

ALMATY. KAIZNFORM - Deputy head of the sanitary-epidemiological control of Almaty city Assel Kalykova spoke of the epidemiological situation in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The COVID-19 situation is seen as stable as of today. The city is in the «green zone« on the COVID-19 spread map. The number of daily COVID-19 cases has dropped as mere 15 cases have been reported over the past day. There is no reason to lower your guard, neglect the quarantine measures. We urge to observe the mask-wearing regime inside closed premises, which is obligatory,» she said during a briefing.

She went on to say that to beat the coronavirus infection it is necessary to get vaccines and booster shots so as achieve the vaccination coverage of at least 75-85%.

«As of today, the immunization coverage stands at less than 60%, including people received both COVID-19 vaccine shots and those contracted the virus in the past six months,» said Assel Kalykova.