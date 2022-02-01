COVID-19 situation remains tense – Azhar Giniyat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat spoke of the COVID-19 situation in Kazakhstan during a government session, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Countrywide, the COVID-19 situation remains tense. Nevertheless, it has been stabilizing over the past week compared to the previous one. Over 250 thousand people have contracted the coronavirus infection since the start of the year with over 8 thousand daily cases on average being reported in the past week,» said Giniyat.

The country and its 14 areas are still in the «red zone» for COVID-19; Kyzylorda region and Shymkent city have moved into the «yellow zone» and the city of Shymkent into the «green zone» for COVID-19. The number of deaths caused by COVID-19 has dropped 1.3 times in January compared with December last year.

«Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have risen 2.4 times, with the biggest increases from 6 times being reported in five regions such as Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions. Six regions and Almaty city have registered 2-6-time growths in COVID-19 cases. Increases below 2% have been seen in Mangistau, Turkestan, Kyzylorda regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities,» said the minister.