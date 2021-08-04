COVID-19 situation remains unfavorable in Nur-Sultan – chief medical officer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The situation with the coronavirus infection remains unfavorable in the Kazakh capital, Sarkhat Beissenova, chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remained in the coronavirus «red zone» for five months. The city entered the «dark red zone» for 13 days as the infectious diseases beds were 70% full and the bed occupancy rate was estimated at over 200 per 100,000 people.

«The Kazakh capital is now in the «red zone» as the infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 69%,» said Beissenova during a briefing.

According to her, the situation with the COVID-19 virus has worsened since the second decade of July due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta strain.

She went on to say that 55% of the total COVID-19 cases have been registered in the city in June-July of 2021. In July the city has reported 2.4 times more COVID-19 cases than in May and 2.3 times more than in June. The highest weekly incidence rate of 915.9 per 100 thousand people was reported in July. The daily COVID-19 case count has risen from 388 in June to 1,200 in July.