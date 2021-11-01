COVID-19 situation remains unstable in N Kazakhstan rgn

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Daily number of coronavirus infections keeps rising in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the sanitary epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, last Saturday and Sunday saw 162 and 143 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Out of the 143 cases reported in the past day, 129 were without symptoms and 14 without symptoms. 138 people were tested by PCR due to epidemiological indications and five as part of epidemiological control.

Petropavlovsk city recorded 65 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kyzylzharsk district – 13, Taiynshinsk district – 11, M.Zhumabayev, Zhambyl, Yessilsk districts – 10 each, Aiyrtausk district – nine, Mamlyutsk district – five, G.Musrepov district – four, Temiryazevsk district – three, Shal akyn district – two, and Ualikhanovsk district – one.

The region has so far reported a total of 28, 808 cases of the coronavirus infection, 75% of which are symptomatic ones.

350-500 people are administered COVID-19 vaccines daily in the region. 817 North Kazakhstan region residents received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 709 the second component over the past weekend.

The total number of those vaccinated with the first component stands at 251,631 in North Kazakhstan region. 234,292 people are fully vaccinated in the region.