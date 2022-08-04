EN
    17:14, 04 August 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 situation stabilizing in Nur-Sultan - Kazakh Health Ministry

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, sees the COVID-19 situation stabilize with the daily R number declining, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The COVID-19 situation has been stable in the past few days as the daily R number drops to 1.098 in Nur-Sultan.

    According to Kazakh vice health minister, chief medical officer Aizhan Yessmagambetova, implementation of additional rigid COVID-19 curbs in the Kazakh capital is out of the question.

    The city is in the «yellow» zone for COVID-19 with the restrictions limited to wearing masks in public transport and indoor facilities.



