TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:08, 20 October 2022 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 situation stable in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 situation is stable in Akmola region, head of the regional sanitary epidemiological control department Ainagul Mussina said during a briefing at the regional communication service, Kazinform reports.

    The region has seen 30 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past week.

    A total of 23,596 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region since the year’s beginning. 92 infections have been registered in October.

    «As of now, four COVID-19 patients are under treatment,» said Mussina.

    COVID-19 cases picked up on June 15 in the region. 44 infections were reported on October 4-11, and 30 on October 12-18.

    «Akmola region remains third in the country in terms of daily COVID-19 cases. As of today, three cases were reported in Kokshetau city, two in Burabay, and one in Yessil district,» she said
