COVID-19: Some 3.4 million over-50s not vaccinated

ROME. KAZINFORM Around 12.3% of the Italian population aged 50 and over, 3,424,070 people, are still not vaccinated for COVID-19, a report by the office of Emergency Commissioner Francesco Figliuolo said on Friday.

It said the number of over-50s who are vaccinated had gone up by around 100,000 in a week, ANSA reports.

It said over half of the unvaccinated over-50s, 1.7 million people, were aged between 50 and 59.