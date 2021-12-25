COVID-19: Some 5.6 mn still unvaccinated in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Over 5.6 million people aged 12 and over are still unvaccinated for COVID-19, according to an updated government report on the vaccination campaign on Friday, ANSA reports.

The figure does not include children aged five to 11, who Italy started vaccinating only this month.

Over 47.9 million people, 88.75 % of the Italian population over 12, have had at least one COVID vaccine dose.

The report said the age group with the higher number of unvaccinated people in absolute terms was 40-49 (1,221,454) followed by 50-59 (1,038,570).

In percentage terms the age group with the highest level of unvaccinated people is 12 to 19, at 18.47% (854,716 out of 4,627,514).