COVID-19 tally up by 6,637 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 6,637 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities have reported the biggest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1510 and 1,219, respectively. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily infections – 781.

Fresh daily COVID-19 cases stand at 520 in Shymkent city, 420 in Atyrau region, 258 in Mangistau region, 255 in Aktobe region, 202 in Pavlodar region, 194 in Almaty region, 192 in Akmola region, 181 in Kostanay region, 168 in Kyzylorda region, 168 in West Kazakhstan region, 152 in Zhambyl region, 145 in Turkestan region, 139 in East Kazakhstan region, and 133 in North Kazakhstan region.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 535,906.