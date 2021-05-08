COVID-19 tally up to 340,239 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The daily COVID-19 case count stands at 2,587, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the past day – 646. Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region are second and third in terms of the number of daily infections – 477 and 246, respectively.

Daily COVID-19 cases have also been recorded in triple-digit territory in Almaty region – 186, West Kazakhstan region – 142, Akmola region – 135, Pavlodar region – 127, and Shymkent city – 115.

94 fresh cases have been reported in East Kazakhstan region, 89 in Aktobe region, 82 in Atyrau region, 65 in Zhambyl region, 57 in Mangistau region, 37 in Turkestan region, 33 in Kyzylorda region, 32 in North Kazakhstan region, and 24 in Kostanay region.

The country’s total COVID-19 case count stands at 340,239.