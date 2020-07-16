COVID-19 taxi service launched in Atyrau city

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 Taxi service has been launched in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The communications service of Atyrau region said the COVID-19 Taxi service provides treatment to pneumonia and coronavirus patients at home. It also works at night.

According to Nargiz Baimoldayeva, director of the regional ambulance depot, the COVID-10 Taxi service helps reduce the burden the ambulances are facing.

A COVID-19 Taxi crew consists of a driver and a paramedic. The drivers are said to be trained to render the first medical aid. The service also delivers pharmaceuticals to pneumonia and coronavirus patients.

Recall, Atyrau city has seen the significant rise in ambulance calls since the start of the pandemic, with over 1,300 calls handled a day compared to 700-800 before the pandemic.