ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said Monday that the government is set to extend the obligation for people arriving in Italy from China to have a COVID-19 test due to a wave of contagion there, Kazinform cites ANSA.

He said the obligation, which was due to expire on Tuesday, would remain in place until February 15 or until the end of next month.

Photo: ANSA