COVID-19: Three regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan are ‘green’ as of 5 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Mangistau and Zhambyl regions are the only areas in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city, Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 5,721 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,266,128 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,143,107 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.