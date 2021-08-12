COVID-19: Turkestan region back in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has returned to the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 12, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Turkestan regions is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,747 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 664,524 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 548,362 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.