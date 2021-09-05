COVID-19: Turkestan region in ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There is only one region in Kazakhstan in the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 5, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 4,568 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 812,999 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 716,645 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.