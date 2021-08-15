COVID-19: Turkestan region returns to ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Turkestan region has returned to the ‘green zone’, the third highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 15, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

There are no regions in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,427 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 687,259 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 566,613 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.