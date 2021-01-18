EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:24, 18 January 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Turkestan rgn may unroll 5,610 beds

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM As of today Turkestan region remains in the ‘green zone’ in the terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan. The region reports the growth rate of one-fourth of a percent a day, Kazinform reports.

    The same time the region prepared 610 infectious beds and 340 quarantine beds. As of today the region recorded 131 laboratory confirmed cases, 66 are self-isolated. The growth rate of COVID-19 cases stands at 0,25% a day.

    Since the pandemic outbreak the region registered 3,889 cases, including 2,436 asymptomatic cases. 47% of them are women.

    It is expected that the nationwide voluntary vaccination campaign will kick off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021 and change situation for the better.


    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkmenistan Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!