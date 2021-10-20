EN
    09:24, 20 October 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Two cities, four region still in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two cities and four regions in Kazakhstan remain in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of October 20, Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    Almaty, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    Shymkent city, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,683 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 921,216 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 864,258 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.


