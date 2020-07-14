09:45, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6
COVID-19 update: 1,856 cases registered in Kazakhstan
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day 1,856 patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to Coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected persons registered in the following regions:
Nur Sultan city - 211;
Almaty city - 220;
Shymkent city - 80;
Akmola region - 39;
Aktobe region - 171;
Almaty region - 79;
Atyrau region - 190;
East Kazakhstan region - 225;
Zhambyl region - 78;
West Kazakhstan region - 138;
Karaganda region - 102;
Kostanay region - 46;
Kyzylorda region - 62;
Mangistau region - 24;
Pavlodar region - 73;
North Kazakhstan region - 59;
Turkestan region – 59.
In total 61,755 cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.