COVID-19 update: 11 new cases registered in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Eleven new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

According to the website, 10 new cases were detected in Kyzylorda region and one in Pavlodar region.

To date, 336 cases of coronavirus infection are registered in the country including 175 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 82 cases in Almaty, 13 cases in Karaganda region, 13 cases in Atyrau region, 10 cases in Akmola region, 3 cases in Zhambyl region, 2 cases in Shymkent, 2 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 8 cases in Almaty region, 3 cases in Aktobe region, 2 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 2 cases in Pavlodar region, 1 case of COVID-19 infection in Mangistau region, 18 cases in Kyzylorda region and 2 new cases in West Kazakhstan region.