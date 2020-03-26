EN
    13:08, 26 March 2020 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 update: Nine more coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan, total at 97

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has climbed to 97, with nine new cases registered on Thursday in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports citing www.coronavirus2020.kz.

    To date, the country has confirmed 97 cases of coronavirus infection including 55 cases in the city of Nur-Sultan, 34 cases in Almaty, 2 cases in the city of Karaganda, 2 cases in Shymkent, 1 case in Almaty region, 1 case in Aktobe region, 1 case in Zhambyl region and 1 case in North Kazakhstan region.


