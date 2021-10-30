COVID-19 vaccination offers higher protection than previous infection: U.S. CDC study

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A new study published on Friday found that people were over 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 if they were unvaccinated and had a prior infection.

The new study, published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), examined more than 7,000 people across nine states who were hospitalized with COVID-19-like illness, Xinhua reports.

The CDC found that those who were unvaccinated and had a recent infection were 5 times more likely to have COVID-19 than those who were recently fully vaccinated and did not have a prior infection.

The data demonstrate that vaccination can provide a higher, more robust, and more consistent level of immunity to protect people from hospitalization for COVID-19 than infection alone for at least 6 months, said the CDC.

«We now have additional evidence that reaffirms the importance of COVID-19 vaccines, even if you have had prior infection. This study adds more to the body of knowledge demonstrating the protection of vaccines against severe disease from COVID-19,» said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.