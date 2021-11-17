EN
    12:41, 17 November 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19 vaccination pace picks up in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 vaccination speed revs up in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the official website of the administration office of the city.

    According to the city’s health office, 1,200-1,400 people are administered vaccines (against COVID-19) on average in the Kazakh capital. Over the past two days, the first shot of Pfizer vaccines has been given to almost 1,000 eligible people in Nur-Sultan.

    The Health Office shared the plans to maintain vaccination momentum and carry on with the work in this direction.

    Almost 460 thousand people or 64.6% of the eligible population have received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines in the Kazakh capital. Over 711 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

    Three COVID-19 vaccines – Russia’s Sputnik V, Kazakh QazVac, and China’s Sinofarm Verocell – are available in the city. Pregnant, breastfeeding women, and teens aged from 12 to 18 are administered Pfizer vaccine.


    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world QazVac Coronavirus Sputnik V
