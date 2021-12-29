EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 29 December 2021 | GMT +6

    COVID-19: Vaccination rate slows down in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rate of vaccination against the coronavirus infection slows down in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As of now, over 484 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 454 thousand – both components.

    According to chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination declines in the capital.

    «The number of people received the vaccines stood at 12,866 during December 1-15, decreasing to 9,949 on December 16-29,» she said, adding that the slowdown in vaccinations could lead to a failure to achieve herd immunity and new outbreaks.

    She called for getting booster shots to enhance protection against COVID-19.


    Tags:
    Astana COVID-19 Nur-Sultan Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!