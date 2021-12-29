COVID-19: Vaccination rate slows down in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The rate of vaccination against the coronavirus infection slows down in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As of now, over 484 thousand citizens of Nur-Sultan have received the first component of COVID-19 vaccines and 454 thousand – both components.

According to chief medical officer of Nur-Sultan city Sarkhat Beissenova, the rate of COVID-19 vaccination declines in the capital.

«The number of people received the vaccines stood at 12,866 during December 1-15, decreasing to 9,949 on December 16-29,» she said, adding that the slowdown in vaccinations could lead to a failure to achieve herd immunity and new outbreaks.

She called for getting booster shots to enhance protection against COVID-19.