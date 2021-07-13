COVID-19: Vaccination rates growing in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh capital witnesses a greater willingness to get anti-COVID-19 vaccine. 1,500-2,000 people were daily vaccinated in June on an average against 8,000 as of now, Kazinform reports.

As of July 11 almost 286,000 visitors were administered the 1st component of the vaccine against COVID-19, above 172,000 received both shots. Vaccination rates help now stabilize epidemiological situation in the city, curb coronavirus spread, return schoolchildren and students back to schools and develop herd immunity.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.