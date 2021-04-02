EN
    18:12, 02 April 2021

    COVID-19 vaccine to become available to everyone in Aktau next week

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – Over 9,000 COVID-19 vaccines are set to be delivered to Mangistau region. It will become available for all those willing to get their shots next week, Kazinform has learnt from lada.kz.

    The healthcare department of Mangistau region said in a statement 9,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are to be delivered to the region today.

    During the previous stages of the nationwide vaccination campaign Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine was administered to healthcare workers, teachers and employees of law-enforcement agencies. Next week the vaccine will become available for all those who willing to be vaccinated.

    As of today, 2,790 people have been inoculated with the vaccine against the coronavirus infection in the region.

    The nationwide vaccination campaign has kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.


